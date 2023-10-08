Bobby Green ‘down’ to fight Dan Hooker after UFC Vegas 80 win, tells Renato Moicano to ‘suck it’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -"King" has a potential next opponent.

Bobby Green shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world last night at UFC Vegas 80 (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) when he knocked out No. 10 ranked Lightweight Grant Dawson in 33 seconds from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). Green picked up a Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout and more than likely snatched Dawson's No. 10 ranking.

With such a big win, "King" now has options on who he can face next, although one name stands out - No. 9 ranked Lightweight Dan Hooker.

"My coach has been putting names in my ear, they said Hooker. They want me to fight Hooker, and I'm like, okay if Hooker is down, I'm down," Green told reporters during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference (watch it here). "I'm down to even headline the Prelims; I know that the [December] cards are so stacked up. I just got to go check out my hand a little bit."

It did not take "The Hangman" long to respond to the friendly call-out.

"Let's Boogie," Hooker wrote on Twitter.

Let’s boogie @BobbyKGreen



Moicano can suck it pic.twitter.com/2WLgRwvsVa — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 8, 2023

Related Green Smokes Dawson Inside A Minute

Another fighter was going absolutely nuts to fight Green after the win - No. 13 ranked Renato Moicano.

The Brazilian went on a Twitter tirade shortly after Green sparked his American Top Team teammate Dawson.

Check out all of the tweets below.

BOBBY GREEN IM GONNA DESTROY U… modafuket #ufc #att — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 8, 2023

Bobby green u easy money #ufcvegas80 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 8, 2023

The only green good is money #ufcvegas80 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 8, 2023

When asked about Moicano's call-out, Green brought it back to the eighth grade.

"Tell that guy, suck it. You know, tell that guy, suck it," Green said. "He wanted to fight, it's like he wants the big money...but then when I saw him, I was like, what's up? Then it's like, 'Well, not this time'...go figure that s—t out, bro.

To be honest, [I'll fight] whoever they put in front of me. If they put Renato in front of me, he'll get his ass slept too."

Green is riding a two-fight finish streak, including his third-round submission win over UFC legend Tony Ferguson. Hooker is coming off a war against Jalin Turner that saw him win a unanimous decision, and Moicano is coming off a first-round finish of Brad Riddell.

Poll Who should Bobby Green fight next? Dan Hooker

Renato Moicano

Other vote view results 0% Dan Hooker (0 votes)

0% Renato Moicano (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.