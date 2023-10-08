Dana White explains why fighters are allowed to walk out with flags again: ‘I’m done with the no flags. If any flags hurt your feelings, too f—king bad'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Flags are back!

During UFC Vegas 80 last night (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023), in which Bobby Green sparked Grant Dawson in 30 seconds in the main event (watch highlights), everyone noticed that the fighters were again allowed to walk out with their country’s flag.

In May of 2022, flags were banned due to the still ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The ban caused an outcry as fighters were no longer allowed to represent the country they were so proud of.

After the main event at the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference (watch here), UFC CEO Dana White explained why the ban on flags was lifted.

“Yeah, flags are back,” White told MMAMania.com. “I was on vacation during [Noche UFC], and the no flag thing drove me crazy, and I was like, yeah, f—k that we’re bringing flags back. It drove me crazy.”

At first, the flag ban wasn’t a big deal for White, but his mind has changed over the past few months mainly because of Noche UFC.

“There’s a lot of things that go on in a company this big,” White said. “You can’t micromanage everything. Sometimes, things are done for the intentions of the right reasons or whatever. Everybody in this room knows the way that I feel about a lot of things. Basically, ‘I don’t give a f—k,’ is the answer to most things.’ Everybody’s too soft; everybody’s too sensitive about everything. When the decision was made to do this, I was just like, ‘Eh, what’s the big deal if they don’t have flags?’ Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch, and I was like, ‘That’s enough of the no flags thing.’ Flags are back. If any flags hurt your feelings, too f—king bad.”

And yes, White confirmed to MMAMania.com that Russian athletes can walk out with their flag.

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.