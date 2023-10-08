Usman Nurmagomedov retains title, punches ticket to Grand Prix finale with dominate win | Bellator 300

The lightweight world champion @Usmannmgdv is ready to fight the winner of Patricky Pitbull and Alexandr Shabliy in the #BellatorLWGP final! #Bellator300 pic.twitter.com/JeUk3N9M12

It wasn’t the stoppage win he was aiming for, but Usman Nurmagomedov got the job done against Brent Primus in the main event of Bellator 300, defeating the former champion via unanimous decision to retain his Lightweight title.

For five rounds, Nurmagomedov — who had former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in his corner — had a rather methodical approach to his attack, mixing up his striking and grappling rather well to stifle the challenger. Primus, however, never backed down but did find it a challenge trying to close the distance against the lankier champion. In the end, Nurmagomedov earned a clean sweep on the judges scored cards to retain his 155-pound title.

Let’s take a look at some of the action below:

With the win, Nurmagomedov punched his ticket to the final of the Lightweight World Grand Prix and will face the winner of the upcoming semifinal matchup between Patricky Pitbull and Alexandr Shabliy, who are set to collide at Bellator 301 on Nov. 17, 2023.

