Cris Cyborg is still a savage. If there was ever any doubt if the fearless Featherweight champion still had the knockout power this late in her career, she put it all to rest by dismantling Cat Zingano in the very first round in the co-main event of Bellator 300.

Zingano made it clear that she would be looking to take the fight to the ground to utilize her wrestling advantage, but Cyborg showed great takedown defense, stuffing several of the challengers shots. In the process, she tagged the former UFC title contender with big shots to put her on notice.

Late in round one, Zingano once again attempted a takedown, which was defended well by Cyborg, who was able to use her foe’s momentum to land on top. From there she went to her brutal ground-and-pound to bring down the punishment. Eventually the referee had seen enough, giving Cyborg another first round knockout win.

Afterward, Cyborg tried to squash the longstanding beef with the challenger, but she was having none of it. Cyborg eventually went on her way, delivered her post-fight victory speech and called out Leah McCourt, who was brought into the cage for a staredown.

