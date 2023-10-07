Former training partners and current friends Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane opened up the Bellator 300 main card earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) in a women’s Flyweight title fight. But only Carmouche was eligible to walk out the champion after the challenger missed weight.
It was a rather cautious approach from both ladies, who vowed that their friendship wouldn’t get in the way of their performances. For the majority of the fight, both were content with keeping the fight on the feet, but it was Carmouche who enjoyed the most success in that department, especially in the kicking game.
Indeed, for 20 minutes, Carmouche peppered Macfarlane’s lead leg to the point that she could barely walk, dropping her on a few occasions. At the start of the fifth round, Carmouche once again tagged her foe with a brutal low kick that sent her crashing to the canvas, forcing the referee to put an end to the fight.
Some excellent strikes from @iamgirlrilla in the clinch! #Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/G1XCzUiiUY— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
Big leg kick from @iamgirlrilla!#Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/LsDBLC5eFj— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
We're heading into the championship rounds!— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
Do you have @iamgirlrilla or @ilimanator winning on your scorecard? #Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/h3xdAYDYfY
@iamgirlrilla keeps attacking the lead leg of @ilimanator!#Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/14GVVe7ADY— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
The kick which ended the fight @iamgirlrilla is #AndStill flyweight world champion after a tremendous performance. #Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/qY6paQVFE7— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
Liz Carmouche finishes Ilima-Lei Macfarlane! #Bellator300 is LIVE on @showtime! pic.twitter.com/zTx8jDT15u— SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) October 8, 2023
That is now three straight title defenses for “Girl-rilla,” one short of Macfarlane’s record of four in a row.
To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.
Loading comments...