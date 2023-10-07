Grant Dawson and Bobby Green squared off in a Lightweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at UFC Vegas 80 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green pressured early, walking right towards Dawson with his hands by his hips. Out of nowhere, a GIGANTIC straight punch connected directly to the chin! Dawson hit the canvas HARD! He tried to recover, but his mind was gone, and a few follow up punches sealed the deal.

Just like that ... Grant Dawson’s 11-fight unbeaten streak over the last seven years goes up in smoke! Lightweight is an absolute shark tank of a division, and Green just demonstrated how dangerous unranked veterans can be in that class.

It’s great to see Green get his shine. He’s been in this game for an incredibly long time, and he deserves every bit of his late-career success. “King” may not fight for the UFC title, but he’s been a must-watch Lightweight for many years.

Result: Bobby Green defeats Grant Dawson via first-round knockout

For complete UFC Vegas 80: “Dawson vs. Green” results and play-by-play, click HERE!