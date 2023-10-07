 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: UFC Vegas 80 loses light heavyweight barnburner in final moments

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Dawson v Green Weigh-in Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A light heavyweight clash between Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba has been scratched last minute from tonight’s (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) UFC Vegas 80 card live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is according to a report by MMA journalist John Morgan (shown below). It’s unknown at this time why the fight was pulled from UFC Vegas 80, but it’s probably why the “Prelims” card started 30 minutes later than expected.

Lins, 38, was hoping to keep up his winning ways after going 3-0 since his move back down to light heavyweight in April 2022. The Brazilian veteran was coming off a decision win over Maxim Grishin this past June. Cutelaba, on the other hand, is just 1-3 in his last four trips to the Octagon. The 29-year-old fighter was coming off a knockout win over Tanner Boser his last time out, but this was a big spot for “Hulk” to prove he’s still a top 15 threat in the division.

With the cancelation of Lins vs. Cutelaba, UFC Vegas 80 will now proceed with the following lineup:

UFC Vegas 80 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 80 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer
170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono
155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
145 lbs.: Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

UFC Vegas 80 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4:30 p.m. ET):

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng
115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
125 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

