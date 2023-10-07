A light heavyweight clash between Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba has been scratched last minute from tonight’s (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) UFC Vegas 80 card live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is according to a report by MMA journalist John Morgan (shown below). It’s unknown at this time why the fight was pulled from UFC Vegas 80, but it’s probably why the “Prelims” card started 30 minutes later than expected.

Waiting for an official announcement, but hearing we've lost Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba today. Imagine that's the reason for the delay to start #UFCVegas80. — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 7, 2023

Lins, 38, was hoping to keep up his winning ways after going 3-0 since his move back down to light heavyweight in April 2022. The Brazilian veteran was coming off a decision win over Maxim Grishin this past June. Cutelaba, on the other hand, is just 1-3 in his last four trips to the Octagon. The 29-year-old fighter was coming off a knockout win over Tanner Boser his last time out, but this was a big spot for “Hulk” to prove he’s still a top 15 threat in the division.

With the cancelation of Lins vs. Cutelaba, UFC Vegas 80 will now proceed with the following lineup:

UFC Vegas 80 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 80 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

UFC Vegas 80 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4:30 p.m. ET):

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

125 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 80 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 80 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dawson vs. Green” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.