With UFC Vegas 80 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

Related UFC Vegas 80 Loses Light Heavyweight Scrap In Final Moments

On a night that featured a main event clash between lightweight contenders Grant Dawson and Bobby Green, a co-headliner involving middleweight knockout artists Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan, and an entertaining 155-pound scrap between veterans Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.