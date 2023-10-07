 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 80 bonuses: Green, Pyfer lead $50K winners with emphatic stoppages

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Pyfer v Razak Alhassan Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bobby Green turned in an incredible performance earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at UFC Vegas 80 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “King” pulled off a main event upset and finished No. 10-ranked lightweight Grant Dawson with a 33-second knockout.

In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC Vegas 80 spit out a collection of knockouts, submission, and all-out wars. Check out some of the action below and let us know your favorite:

  • Flyweight mainstay Nate Maness snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant TKO stoppage over Brazilian prospect Mateus Mendonca
  • Joe Pyfer pushed his UFC middleweight record to 3-0 with a massive submission finish over Abdul Razak Alhassan and then celebrated with NFL legend Tom Brady cageside (see HERE)
  • Lightweight veteran Drew Dober earned another knockout win with a first-round TKO over “Gladiator” Ricky Glenn (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 80 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Performance of the Night: Bobby Green
  • Performance of the Night: Joe Pyfer
  • Performance of the Night: Drew Dober
  • Performance of the Night: Nate Maness

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

