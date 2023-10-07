Joe Pyfer delivered a statement win earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at UFC Vegas 80 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the former Contender Series standout choked out veteran Abdul Razak Alhassan with a second-round arm-triangle choke.

This middleweight matchup was given co-main event honors and for good reason. Pyfer and Alhassan can absolutely crack. Both are powerful strikers, but Pyfer possessed the more well-rounded MMA game coming into this fight. Alhassan was going to have to lean on experience and his one-punch knockout ability to pull it off.

Unfortunately for Alhassan, Pyfer was on his game from the opening bell. He scored points with leg kicks, clinch work, and a few takedowns. Alhassan is tough and kept fighting through the adversity, but Pyfer eventually landed a slamming takedown in the second round and ended on top with the arm-triangle choke. Alhassan tried to defend only to be violently put to sleep.

After the victory, Pyfer made his way cageside to chop it up with NFL legend and Dana White best bud, Tom Brady. It was a great moment for “Bodybagz” and an overall performance that could land him a top 15 shot his next time out.

Check out submission finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN and Pyfer’s post-fight celebration with Brady below:

Joe Pyfer was congratulated by Tom Brady after his #UFCVegas80 W pic.twitter.com/2qb8NC4TPU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 8, 2023

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.