Drew Dober returned to the lightweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at UFC Vegas 80 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a smashing TKO finish over veteran fighter Ricky Glenn.

This was a big opportunity for Dober to regain some momentum after his disappointing knockout loss to Matt Frevola his last time out. Dober has become one of the best knockout specialists at the 155-pound level and he relied on his power punching in the early going. Glenn has demonstrated a really good chin throughout his career, but tonight proved otherwise.

Dober was able to land heavy punches in bunches midway through the first round and put Glenn in serious trouble. After Dober let Glenn back to his feet he scored two heavy left hands that put Glenn back down to the canvas. Dober followed up with vicious ground-and-pound for the eventual TKO finish. It was pretty impressive, especially against a gritty veteran like “Gladiator.”

