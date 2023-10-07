 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Bobby Green stuns Grant Dawson with 33-second upset KO | UFC Vegas 80

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Green v Gordon Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The legend of Bobby “King” Green grew even larger tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at UFC Vegas 80 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the veteran fighter stopped fellow lightweight contender Grant Dawson with a ridiculous first-round knockout.

This main event showdown went quick. Dawson was doing most of the early advancements and looked to be loading up for a big knockout punch. Out of nowhere Green caught Dawson with a straight left that dropped him. It wasn’t a really powerful punch, but it landed perfectly and stopped Dawson in his tracks. “King” rushed in for some heavy ground-and-pound before the referee peeled him off. It took a total of 33 seconds for Green to get the job done.

Check out finishing sequence below:

Green, 37, was coming off a memorable submission finish over Tony Ferguson his last time out. The knock on “King” is that he’s never able to get it done when the lights are shining brightest. While Dawson isn’t a super well-known contender he’s still ranked No. 10 in the division. This was a big moment for Green and he absolutely killed it.

Apparently those 15 blunts per day are actually helping.

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

