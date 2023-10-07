Conor McGregor may have missed his opportunity to help train Dillon Danis for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul, but “Notorious” was able to share a message with his long-time training partner early Saturday on social media.

Danis is scheduled to meet Paul inside of the boxing ring next weekend in Manchester, England. The pairing was a bit of a shock to fight fans when it was first announced, but Danis and Paul have history together. Their rivalry goes back years and it certainly trickled into the buildup to their boxing match, as Danis put a full-court social media press on Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal.

Fortunately, Danis has yet to pull one of his classic disappearing acts and withdraw from the fight (although he has threatened to do so a few times along the way). If that were to happen, former UFC fighter and current bareknuckle brawler, Mike Perry, will be ready to step in. Fans are hoping Danis stays the course over the next week and makes the trip to England in time for his fight.

On Saturday, McGregor jumped on social media to send a message to his friend and long-time training partner. McGreger had planned on preparing Danis for his boxing debut, but schedule conflicts and the birth of Danis’ child prevented the two fighters from connecting. Instead, McGregor dropped some words of wisdom in a since deleted tweet (shown below).

Conor McGregor’s message to Dillon Danis pic.twitter.com/ak6iKSNwMr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 7, 2023

“Let’s go brother! Logans broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner.”

While Danis is unlikely to pull guard and utilize his world-class grappling to stop Paul inside of the boxing ring McGregor is right about Danis being a winner just for showing up. Danis could face a litany of legal issues for his ongoing Internet trolling of Paul’s fiancé and will need all the money he can get his hands on. Fighting Paul inside of the ring next weekend on pay-per-view (PPV) will be exactly what Danis needs, whether he wins or loses.