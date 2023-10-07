Mixed martial arts (MMA) is one of the only sports that can produce high-level action even at the regional scene, which is exactly what happened Friday night (Oct. 7, 2023) at Legion MMA 7 from Maracaibo, Venezuela.

A lightweight clash between inexperienced fighters Henry Escalona and Gerardo Bozo went down on the “Prelims” undercard of the event. Escalona was making just his second professional appearance after winning his MMA debut back in March, while Bozo was making his pro debut after a 2-0 amateur start. It should be noted that Bozo had not fought in nearly two years prior to Friday night.

Escalona, who is a 21-year-old prospect from Venezuela, looked good in the opening minutes of the fight. Once he had Bozo engaged and stepping forward for his own offense Escalona countered with a ridiculous flying knee that connected and instantly froze Bozo. It was as if the knee sent Bozo into another dimension. Escalona wasted little time before moving in for the finishing touches, but the job was already done. It was incredible to say the least.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

We’ve already seen some pretty gnarly finishes in MMA this year, but where does this flying-knee knockout rank among the best?

Sound off!