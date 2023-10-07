Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 80 main event

UFC lightweight sensation Grant Dawson will look to keep his place in the division Top 10 secure by turning away longtime 155-pound veteran Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 80 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) on ESPN+ at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their “Force To Be Reckoned With” video preview embedded above.

“We all know what Bobby is going to try and do,” Dawson told Just Scrap Radio. “He’s going to come out and try and knock me out. We all know what I’m going to try and do, I’m going to try and take him down and submit him or groud-and-pound him. It really comes down to who implements their game better.”

We’ll find out in just a few hours.

