 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 80 main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

UFC lightweight sensation Grant Dawson will look to keep his place in the division Top 10 secure by turning away longtime 155-pound veteran Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 80 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) on ESPN+ at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their “Force To Be Reckoned With” video preview embedded above.

“We all know what Bobby is going to try and do,” Dawson told Just Scrap Radio. “He’s going to come out and try and knock me out. We all know what I’m going to try and do, I’m going to try and take him down and submit him or groud-and-pound him. It really comes down to who implements their game better.”

We’ll find out in just a few hours.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 80 On ESPN+

NEW SCHOOL VS. OLD SCHOOL LIGHTWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX on Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, with surging 155-pound contender, Grant Dawson, taking on inimitable Octagon veteran, Bobby Green, in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Vegas 80’s co-main event, Joe Pyfer looks to continue his meteoric Middleweight rise at the expense of Abdul Razak Alhassan’s expense.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 80 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 80 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dawson vs. Green” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania