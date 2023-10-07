Watch Bellator 300 live stream video | Nurmagomedov vs. Primus ‘Prelims’

Bellator 300 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) inside Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif., featuring a main card comprised of three world title fights. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight Grand Prix title fight with division champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, facing Brent Primus. In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg will defend her women’s Featherweight title against Cat Zingano, while Liz Carmouche will battle Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in a women’s Flyweight title fight. However, Macfarlane will not be eligible to win the belt since she failed to make weight (full details here).

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 300 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 300’s “Prelims” undercard action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET:

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin (6-1) vs. Slim Trabelsi (5-0)

145 lbs.: Sara McMann (14-6) vs. Leah McCourt (7-3)

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales (21-6) vs. Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1)

125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne (11-7) vs. Jena Bishop (5-0)

135 lbs: Bobby Seronio III (3-0) vs. Alberto Garcia (2-0)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (6-1) vs. Grant Neal (7-1)

155 lbs.: Sergio Cossio Dominguez (15-6-1) vs. Jesse Roberts (6-0)

170 lbs.: Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-1) vs. Herman Terrado (11-3-1)

205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1) vs. Maciej Rozanksi (14-4)

160 lbs.: Dmytrii HryTsenko (7-0) vs. Justin Montalvo (5-1)

135 lbs.: Bryce Meredith (4-0) vs. Miguel Peimbert (1-2)

145 lbs.: Lorrany Santos (6-1) vs. Jacki Cataline (3-3)

265 lbs.: Josh Hokit (0-0) vs. Spencer Smith (0-0) - Hokit via third-round submission

