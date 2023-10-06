‘Marked Man’ — USADA just updated its list of most drug-tested UFC fighters and guess who’s No. 1

USADA Updated their testing pool today. Here's the top tested athletes of 2023. Paulo Costa is a marked man ahead of his return vs Khamzat Chimaev this month. pic.twitter.com/2XnE0Xho1k

Paulo Costa is a marked man.

Perhaps the drug testers at United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) aren’t convinced the mastermind behind the “secret juice” supplement line is all natural, or maybe they’re still bitter over the weigh ins fiasco that got them spanked by UFC CEO Dana White,

Either way, someone at USADA wants to rub out “The Eraser” (so to speak).

Costa, 32, has always been suspected by the combat sports community because of his jacked physique and even had some issues with USADA in the past (more on that here). But the Brazilian has been able to pass all 33 drug tests administered (so far) in 2023.

That said, we still have a few more weeks before UFC 294.

That’s where Costa will battle former welterweight bruiser Khamzat Chimaev for what could be the next crack at the middleweight crown. Their three-round pay-per-view (PPV) co-headliner goes down Sat., Oct. 24, 2023 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

