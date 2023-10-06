Bobby Green is one of the most outspoken fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster today, but fight fans were still caught off guard by “King’s” recent comments about his daily marijuana use.

While marijuana smoking is being accepted more and more by fight fans and commissions throughout the country it’s alarming to know how much Green actually inhales in a 24 hour period. According to the UFC veteran, he’s putting away roughly 15 blunts each day and he’s not smoking the “little ones” either.

Green, who is scheduled to fight fellow lightweight contender Grant Dawson in the main event at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, spoke about his daily marijuana use earlier this week. We’ve grown to accept marijuana use by other fighters like Nate Diaz, but smoking 15 blunts a day is downright insane.

“I smoke weed, but I don’t just smoke weed like, I don’t hit no pins or no joints,” said Green during a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast. “I just smoke blunts. I’m smoking 15 of those a day, I’m not talking about the little ones either.”

As you may have imagined, fight fans were quick to react to Green’s claim and provide some harsh commentary on his daily marijuana intake. Check out some of the reaction below and let us know if you agree with any of it:

“That’s gonna f—k w/ cardio.” “So that’s how he uses his money?” “Gotta be some sh-t weed because wtf.” “He Green after all.” “This is why he spars with his eyes closed.” “Would explain why he got knocked down by 64 year old Tony.” “No wonder he’s 30-30.” “No wonder he’s always gassed after the first round.” “Man is a sacrificial lamb this weekend.

