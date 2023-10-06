Jake Paul in ‘preliminary talks’ to fight controversial UFC, WWE star

Jake Paul is back on the market.

The YouTube boxer is currently in “preliminary talks” for his next fight after disposing of former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz back in August. As of this writing, one of the more intriguing names to enter the “Problem Child” lottery is Matt Riddle.

“There were at least talks that were expected to take place this week regarding Jake Paul vs. Matt Riddle,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via BodySlam.net). “At best, the talk right now should be categorized as very preliminary.”

No word yet on whether the proposed fight is targeted for the boxing ring or inside the PFL cage.

UFC fans may remember Riddle (8-3, 2 NC) from his short stint inside the Octagon, which followed an appearance on Season 7 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Unfortunately, “Deep Waters” got in deep trouble with UFC CEO Dana White, who hastily released the “weak-minded dummy.”

Riddle, 37, would later embark on a career in pro wrestling and even found his way to WWE, which is now a part of the Endeavor portfolio under the TKO banner. Not unlike his stint in UFC, the outspoken Riddle couldn’t seem to keep himself off the hot seat and was recently dismissed.

Paul, 26, later tweeted “I’m in” on social media, for whatever that’s worth.