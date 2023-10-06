Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 80 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 155-pound showdown between lightweight bruisers Grant “KGD” Dawson and “King” Bobby Green. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Oct. 7, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a middleweight co-headliner between Joe “Bodybagz” Pyfer and Abdul Razak “Judo Thunder” Alhassan.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the welterweight showdown Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley and Alex “The Great White” Morono, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 80 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Dawson vs. Green” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

UFC Vegas 80 Main Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson (156) vs. Bobby Green (156)

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan (184.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Alex Morono ()

155 lbs.: Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Ricky Glenn (155.5)

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba () vs. Philipe Lins ()

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo (146) vs. Alexander Hernandez ()

UFC Vegas 80 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita (115.5) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz ()

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz (136) vs. Aori Qileng (136)

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos () vs. Kanako Murata ()

125 lbs.: Nate Maness () vs. Mateus Mendonca (125.5)

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich () vs. Montana De La Rosa (126)

