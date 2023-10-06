Canelo vs Charlo PPV buys revealed, expected to become ‘third-highest selling fight of the year’

Canelo Alvarez defeated Jermell Charlo in their Super Middleweight title fight back on Sept. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with their 12-round showdown drawing somewhere in the neighborhood of 650,000-700,000 pay-per-view (PPV) buys, the third-highest selling boxing match of the year behind Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, respectively.

That’s according to boxing insider Dan Rafael (via Bleacher Report).

That number would put it below Canelo’s win over Caleb Plant back in late 2021 but above his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last fall. In addition, the Mexican superstar is expected to bank a whopping $50 million for his “Sin City” performance, one that appears to have rejuvenated the 33 year-old pugilist.

“I think this is Canelo — I’m back. Finally, I’m back,” Alvarez said after the fight. “I feel confident right now, I feel great. I didn’t feel like this for a long time, but now I’m back. Sometimes you win by knockout, sometimes you win by decision. I did my job ... I did what I was supposed to do, and I feel great.”

