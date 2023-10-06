 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Mike Perry replacing Dillon Danis, boxing Logan Paul?!? ‘It’s official guys, I’m in’

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Did Mike Perry just swoop in, replace Dillon Danis, and score the best payday yet of his career against Logan Paul? “Platinum” certainly seems to think so, as evidenced by the video above, in which Perry announces, “It’s official guys, I’m in.” Perry’s announcement came shortly after Danis continues to tweet about potentially dropping from the contest, requiring the back up to be called upon.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be that cut and dry. Earlier this evening, Danis went back online and promised to show up to their October 14 boxing match. In short, both Danis and Perry are claiming that they’ll be in the ring next weekend. He also started tweeting explicitly about Paul’s fiancee again, behavior that already has him in legal trouble.

What about the guaranteed other half of the main event, Logan Paul? Well, he doesn’t seem particularly sure either, but he thinks Danis is just posturing and drawing attention to himself, because the consequences of pulling out would be so costly. However, he’s down to fight and finish either opponent.

“Don’t let Dillon fool you ...” Paul tweeted. “He knows that pulling out AGAIN would guarantee no fighter, fight organization, or legit brand will ever work with him because he’s an unreliable liar. Not to mention the embarrassment of pussying out against me. I’m going to break this predator physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.

“This isn’t about just winning the fight; I’m going to destroy his entire life. But truthfully, idgaf who shows up on October 14 — the man across from me will be knocked out cold.”

Hopefully, we’ll find out definitively in the next week who’s going to show up.

Insomnia

Dustin Poirier is tired of everyone online saying he’s too big for 155-pounds.

Derek Brunson just might be able to do some damage at 205-pounds inside PFL.

Fighting top talent on a 12k and 12k Contenders Series contract would indeed be a bad idea. Chase those $50k “of the night” bonuses instead!

Chris Curtis pays a compliment to Joaquin Buckley after their back-and-forth war.

Renato Moicano dug up an old meme to call out Dan Hooker, and the result is lovely.

Stoned Marlon Vera is as chill as sober “Chito” is intense.

Matt Frevola showed up to his old high school and hit the gridiron!

Alex Oliveira got some new ink.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is the Chad Mendes vs. Jose Aldo 2 uppercut, except Aldo somehow just walked it off.

Getting in a street fight with a UFC fighter is a recipe for eating knees.

On this day in 1993:

Random Land

Banff National Park is near the top of my travel goals.

Midnight Music: My mom didn’t request this song, she demanded it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

