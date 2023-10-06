Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Did Mike Perry just swoop in, replace Dillon Danis, and score the best payday yet of his career against Logan Paul? “Platinum” certainly seems to think so, as evidenced by the video above, in which Perry announces, “It’s official guys, I’m in.” Perry’s announcement came shortly after Danis continues to tweet about potentially dropping from the contest, requiring the back up to be called upon.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be that cut and dry. Earlier this evening, Danis went back online and promised to show up to their October 14 boxing match. In short, both Danis and Perry are claiming that they’ll be in the ring next weekend. He also started tweeting explicitly about Paul’s fiancee again, behavior that already has him in legal trouble.

I’ll be there fight night everyone can calm down. pic.twitter.com/R1JzN1dKmF — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 5, 2023

What about the guaranteed other half of the main event, Logan Paul? Well, he doesn’t seem particularly sure either, but he thinks Danis is just posturing and drawing attention to himself, because the consequences of pulling out would be so costly. However, he’s down to fight and finish either opponent.

“Don’t let Dillon fool you ...” Paul tweeted. “He knows that pulling out AGAIN would guarantee no fighter, fight organization, or legit brand will ever work with him because he’s an unreliable liar. Not to mention the embarrassment of pussying out against me. I’m going to break this predator physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.

“This isn’t about just winning the fight; I’m going to destroy his entire life. But truthfully, idgaf who shows up on October 14 — the man across from me will be knocked out cold.”

Hopefully, we’ll find out definitively in the next week who’s going to show up.

Insomnia

Dustin Poirier is tired of everyone online saying he’s too big for 155-pounds.

Nobody believes me when I tell them my weight. And that's with my phone in my hand. https://t.co/upXmK4Fr8g pic.twitter.com/uXnFcLgHOX — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 5, 2023

Derek Brunson just might be able to do some damage at 205-pounds inside PFL.

BREAKING: Derek Brunson has signed with @PFLMMA and moving up to Light Heavyweight Division to compete in 1 Mil Tournament https://t.co/XqaJCYS1Bm pic.twitter.com/NaBcgFDVZg — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) October 5, 2023

Fighting top talent on a 12k and 12k Contenders Series contract would indeed be a bad idea. Chase those $50k “of the night” bonuses instead!

Joe Pyfer explains why he won't fight top 15 opponents until UFC pays him "real money."#UFCVegas80 | Full video: https://t.co/iD2ATEADRO pic.twitter.com/sDgkflejoA — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 5, 2023

Chris Curtis pays a compliment to Joaquin Buckley after their back-and-forth war.

Somebody asked who the best striker I've had to deal with so far in the UFC and after some consideration I'll have to say it was probably Buckley imo. Styles make fights and even with a full camp it was so hard to fight someone that fast, even in my preferred range. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 3, 2023

Renato Moicano dug up an old meme to call out Dan Hooker, and the result is lovely.

Stoned Marlon Vera is as chill as sober “Chito” is intense.

Chito plays Fuck Marry Kill at Brandon Moreno’s podcast pic.twitter.com/3Au0rinXJX — ℕ (@casualnando) October 4, 2023

Matt Frevola showed up to his old high school and hit the gridiron!

You know I had to get some reps in too



https://t.co/CWkIe4p8qR pic.twitter.com/zs3y3KcH0f — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) October 5, 2023

Alex Oliveira got some new ink.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is the Chad Mendes vs. Jose Aldo 2 uppercut, except Aldo somehow just walked it off.

Insane uppercut KO by Akhmadkhan Elmurzaev just now at ACA. That was almost cartoonish. #ACA164 pic.twitter.com/gYuoUfNNsD — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 4, 2023

Getting in a street fight with a UFC fighter is a recipe for eating knees.

UFC Lightweight Jared Gordon and 2 friends being confronted by some thugs



It went exactly how you would expect it to go ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WybxmSzK3B — ESPN Capybara (@CapybaraAnalyst) October 4, 2023

On this day in 1993:

30 years ago today, French champion Bernard Razzano scored a massive upset over Olympic medalist Laurent Boudouani, coming back from 2 knockdowns to capture the European Light Middleweight title.



Incredible slugfest! pic.twitter.com/X6qIzqBL3Q — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) October 5, 2023

Random Land

Banff National Park is near the top of my travel goals.

Midnight Music: My mom didn’t request this song, she demanded it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.