Live: Bellator 300 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Nurmagomedov vs. Primus

Bellator 300 is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, which will feature three championship fights, including the headlining Lightweight Grand Prix title fight between champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, taking on Brent Primus.

In other action, Cris Cyborg puts her Featherweight title up against Cat Zingano, while Liz Carmouche defends her women’s Flyweight strap against former division champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Oct. 6) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 1:55 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

Bellator 300 Weigh-In Results:

155 lbs.: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.8)

145 lbs.: Champion Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Cat Zingano (144.6)

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126.6)*

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin (265) vs. Slim Trabelsi (238.8)

145 lbs.: Sara McMann (145.4) vs. Leah McCourt (146)

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales (146) vs. Kai Kamaka III (145.6)

125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne (125.6) vs. Jena Bishop (125.4)

135 lbs: Bobby Seronio III (138) vs. Alberto Garcia (137)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Grant Neal (183.6)

155 lbs.: Sergio Cossio Dominguez (156) vs. Jesse Roberts (155.8)

180 lbs.: Mukhamed Berkhamov (178.4) vs. Herman Terrado (178.2)

205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanksi (204.4)

160 lbs.: Dmytrii Hrytsenko (158.8) vs. Justin Montalvo (158.6)

135 lbs.: Bryce Meredith (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (134.8)

145 lbs.: Lorrany Santos (145.6) vs. Jacki Cataline (145.4)

265 lbs.: Josh Hokit (246) vs. Spencer Smith (247.8)

Missed weight*

