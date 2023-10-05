Justin Gaethje next for Islam Makhachev if he defeats Charles Oliveira: ‘He earned his spot’

Justin Gaethje is coming for gold.

The current Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, Gaethje, staked his claim as the top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender in July 2023. Knocking out Dustin Poirier with a stellar second round head kick (watch highlights), Gaethje got back on a winning streak, starting with a strong rebound majority decision over Rafael Fiziev in March 2023.

Reigning champion, Islam Makhachev, has his hands full in an upcoming rematch against the man he won the title against, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 294 in two weeks (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023). Should Makhachev win, Gaethje’s title shot will just be a matter of time, according to each’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

“If Islam wins, he will fight Justin Gaethje next,” Abdelaziz told The Schmo. “This is what we want, this is what the UFC wants. Justin Gaethje earned it, too. You don’t go out there and knock out Dustin Poirier like that and don’t get a title shot. I think Justin made a statement and he earned his spot.”

Gaethje has fought for undisputed gold twice, falling short in each. Both fights have ties to Makhachev as Gaethje first challenged Makhachev’s mentor, the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, in October 2020. “The Eagle” defeated Gaethje by second round triangle choke before he later fought Oliveira and tapped to a first round rear-naked choke (watch highlights).

A Makhachev win over Oliveira would be his second successful title defense, extending his winning streak to 13. The first encounter between the pair resulted in a Makhachev second round arm triangle choke submission. UFC Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, fell victim to Makhachev afterward. The battle of the pound-for-pound best was a thrilling one, but Russia’s finest ultimately came away the winner by unanimous decision (watch highlights).

“Islam is the best lightweight in the world, hands down. There’s no question,” Abdelaziz said. “I think he’s the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we have today.”