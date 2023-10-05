‘The Russians be cheating right now’: UFC Vegas 80’s Bobby Green maintains stance against Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green doesn’t see an even playing field within the Lightweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

October 2023 is a big month for what has long been considered arguably the premiere mixed martial arts (MMA) division, Lightweight. “King” Green gets back in action for a main event clash against rising contender, Grant Dawson, at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023).

In two weeks, the division’s title will be on the line when the defending champion, Islam Makhachev, returns for a rematch against former champion, Charles Oliveira, in Abu Dhabi. Green is no stranger to the champion, having fought him on short notice early last year (February 2022). Green suffered a first round technical knockout loss in the fight (watch highlights) and has since shared a controversial opinion, questioning Makhachev’s natural strength. Well, ahead of his bout with Dawson, the San Bernardino, California native doubled down on his beliefs.

“I’m gonna go with Islam [against Oliveira] and the only reason I’ll say that is ... you should be on the motherf—ker,” Green told the JAXXON PODCAST. “You should see behind the scenes. Why do they keep sending ‘em over to Abu Dhabi, you know what I mean?

“The Russian be cheating right now,” he continued. “No disrespect to none of the Russian people if you my fans, I f—k with you but I be seeing some funny s—t that I’m like, ‘Oh.’ Because I know people all around and in different sections and stuff. For instance, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Islam and them, they go to a mosque. They train in some place where you can’t be — USADA can’t go, you can’t come in here. For months they can do whatever they wanna do.”

Green went on to highlight the brief instance Makhachev had with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) when his bout with Drew Dober was canceled by a positive out-of-competition test in April 2016. Makhachev tested positive for the banned anti-ischemic, meldonium, but ultimately had his suspension lifted after USADA found him not at fault. Green has also had a USADA issue in the past, testing positive for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and serving a six-month suspension in May 2022.

Oliveira also recently noted his disagreement with the rematch taking place in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s already kind of staged against you,” Green said. “Just like taking a short-notice fight.”

