Jon Jones reunites with Gordon Ryan for UFC 295, teases first-round submission over Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is stacking the deck against Stipe Miocic.

In the weeks following this viral training video, the defending heavyweight champion has reunited with jiu-jitsu phenom Gordon Ryan to prepare for the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sure beats a training camp full of heavyweight “washouts.”

“Great having King Ryan back in Albuquerque,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Brother always comes with the best vibes and knowledge. Ladies and gentlemen do not count out a first-round submission.”

Ryan is no stranger to calling his shots.

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) has just seven career submissions, including his title-winning tap over Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight crown at UFC 285 last March. Considering what happened to Lyoto Machida during Fangate back in late 2011, “Bon Gamin” was lucky to remain conscious.

Miocic (20-4), five years older than Jones at 41, has yet to be submitted in 24 professional fights (unless you count this).