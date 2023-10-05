 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fans pick winning UFC 295 poster for ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ on Nov. 11 in New York

By Jesse Holland
Jon Jones will make his first heavyweight title defense against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic atop the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Now they have an official poster.

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) returned from his self-imposed light heavyweight exile to capture the 265-pound title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last March. As for Miocic (20-4), no stranger to extended layoffs, his last fight came in a losing effort to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 back in early 2021.

The Brazilian version of the UFC 295 poster includes the light heavyweight co-main event pitting former 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka opposite ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. That fight came together after Jamahal Hill suffered a devastating injury, forcing the promotion to vacate his title.

Have a look:

