Fans pick winning UFC 295 poster for ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ on Nov. 11 in New York

Jon Jones will make his first heavyweight title defense against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic atop the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Now they have an official poster.
Jones (27-1, 1 NC) returned from his self-imposed light heavyweight exile to capture the 265-pound title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last March. As for Miocic (20-4), no stranger to extended layoffs, his last fight came in a losing effort to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 back in early 2021.
The Brazilian version of the UFC 295 poster includes the light heavyweight co-main event pitting former 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka opposite ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. That fight came together after Jamahal Hill suffered a devastating injury, forcing the promotion to vacate his title.
Have a look:
