Colby Covington fires back at ‘drug addict’ Matt Brown — ‘You married trailer trash’

Longtime UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown suggests current 170-pound title challenger Colby Covington may not continue his MMA career if “Chaos” loses to Leon Edwards when they collide for the division strap at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

Covington, Brown argues, just isn’t built like the “The Immortal.”

“Matt Brown or whatever his name is, you know, he’d be in a nicer house and have more money in the bank if he didn’t spend it all on drugs,” Covington told Submission Radio. “Matt, don’t hate me, hate the fact that you live in trailer trash and it’s the man in the mirror. I made good decisions in my life. I’m at this point in my career because I had discipline, self-control. Something you know nothing about, because you’re a drug addict. So, don’t be mad that I have all this money, I’ve done all these great things. You live in a trailer, yeah. You married trailer trash, yeah. I’m married to the game, motherfucker.”

If Covington is married to the game then I guess they’re currently separated since “Chaos” hasn’t fought since March 2022 and registered just two appearances over the last three years. In addition, Covington is currently 0-2 in welterweight title fights.

“He must have got hit in the head too hard from my friend Miguel Baeza,” Covington continued. “He knocked him senseless. I knew that Matt was dumb, but I didn’t know he was that dumb. But, it just so happens my buddy Miguel Baeza knocked him in another dimension. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s saying this and that. Dude, he needs to go get some more money from his next fight so he can spend it on drugs again.”

Brown was stopped by Baeza at UFC Jacksonville in early 2020.

The 42 year-old Brown has been candid about his history of drug abuse before finding his footing in MMA. In the years that followed, “The Immortal” has been an outspoken critic toward fighters who use drugs both recreationally and during competition.