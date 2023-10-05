Bald, bionic ex-UFC champ nearly unrecognizable following eleventh surgery

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was hoping to delay his latest shoulder surgery, fearing it would spell the end of his combat sports career. Or maybe he just didn’t want to spend six weeks in that awful brace.

No turning back now.

“My 11th surgery from the career I chose,” Dillashaw wrote on Instagram. “This was by far my most extensive surgery and I pray my last. But following in Hazardous Hal’s footsteps it probably won’t be my last.”

“I searched out the best shoulder specialist Dr. Itamura, he was very happy with the surgery,” Dillashaw continued. “Now it’s my turn for the healing process. I will stuck in this gunslinger torture device (brace) for six weeks.”

Dillashaw has yet to decide on his fighting future.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” put together a 1-1 record after returning from drug suspension in summer 2021, squeaking by Cory Sandhagen with a split decision at UFC Vegas 32 before falling to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 the following fall.