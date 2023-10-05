Conor McGregor gets the ‘ball rolling,’ submits USADA paperwork to UFC

Conor McGregor has been talking all sorts of trash on social media for the past two years while stuck on the sidelines healing from a horrific leg break injury. He’s called out numerous fighters, slagged off countless others, and proclaimed he’d take the welterweight title.

Obviously, nothing has come of any of this because he hasn’t been fighting. And he won’t fight until he’s back in the USADA drug testing pool like the rest of the UFC roster. We have no idea why it’s taken so long for him to step back in (okay, we have some ideas), but he may finally be on the verge of doing it.

He revealed a big step forward in the process to compete again in a recent Instagram post.

Related Chandler Teases Mac Main Event For UFC 300

"Submitted my stuff to Novitzky" - Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/V75lLS6IrA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 5, 2023

“Find my targets. Hit them. F— the consequences,” he wrote. “You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick Nikolay Grozdev. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella.”

Then: a massive announcement tucked into the back-end.

“Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling. See you soon you little light work b—h.”

Jeff Novitzky is the UFC’s Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance — in short, he’s the dude that handles all the USADA crap for UFC. So while McGregor hasn’t submitted his stuff to USADA, he’s submitted his stuff to the guy at the UFC that submits it to USADA. We doubt the UFC will be holding up the process very long.

Cue the six-month countdown to a “Notorious” return?