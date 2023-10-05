 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Jake Shields faces misdemeanor battery charge after Mike Jackson scuffle, bench warrant issued

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 171: Shields v Lombard Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Last December, Jake Shields and Mike Jackson got physical outside of any ordained competition. The two had been talking trash and slinging mud online for quite some time, and when the duo met at the UFC Performance Institute, the scuffle ended with Shields in mount landing shots (watch here).

Neither man can agree who threw the first punch, but as Shields predicted, the law has gotten involved (h/t MMAFighting). Per online court records, Shields is being charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery as a result of the December 2022 scuffle. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21 but failed to show up. Subsequently, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the Clark County court. Back when the scuffle first happened, Shields threatened to counter sue Jackson for defamation for calling him a Nazi, but there’s been no update on that end.

Maybe Nate Diaz can lend Shields his lawyer?

At any rate, legal proceedings seemingly end any chance of these two settling their beef in an organized combat sports fashion. A boxing match was suggested but fizzled quickly. Shields has been retired from MMA since October 2018, but the former title challenger spends his time coaching at Xtreme Couture and trolling on social media.

Jackson, meanwhile, is just about one week away from fighting 55-year-old UFC legend Pat Miletich in his first bout after being cut from the UFC roster. Sadly, elder abuse charges have yet to be filed in regards to that criminal matchmaking.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Insomnia

One’s contracts are kind of wild. Good luck getting a fighter to return their championship belt!

Why is Dillon Danis, a Bellator fighter signed to make huge money in the ring against Logan Paul, getting 10-8’d on Twitter by Kevin Holland? Make it make sense.

Joaquin Buckley took his shirt off and talked a bunch of s—t — just streamlining the whole presser process.

Viacom doesn’t want to pay for Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson, one of the better possible fights on their roster.

Carmen Basilio was at his peak in the late 1950s, won world titles, and retired with a record of 56–16–7.

Norma Dumont is officially heading back to Bantamweight, a surefire sign that Featherweight is doomed ... but will she make the cut?

Let it be known that peer pressure works even on legendary champions.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If you square up for a street fight in Hawaii, you best come correct.

All that wildness countered by a single body punch.

Referees can handle themselves!

Random Land

Workplace safety.

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2014

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

