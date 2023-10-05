Top Lightweight, Grant Dawson, looks to go unbeaten in 10 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appearances this Saturday (Oct. 7, 2023) when he battles Bobby Green atop the promotion’s latest show inside its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Contender Series mascot, Joe Pyfer, makes his second walk of the year in UFC Vegas 80’s co-feature against Abdul Razak Alhassan, while Alex Morono takes on Joaquin Buckley in a volatile Welterweight slugfest.

Ricardo Ramos

Honestly, I’m kind of glad he lost. Losing that parlay to Jacob Malkoun’s brain fart would have infuriated me for days. As far as technical analysis, I correctly assumed that Ramos could get him down early, but didn’t believe Jourdain’s submission game was a threat to anyone more adept than Lando Vannata. I was very mistaken.

Jacob Malkoun

The only way he ever loses that matchup is by doing something painfully stupid and he did something painfully stupid. I was preparing to write “10-8 Malkoun” and hit publish before he decided to throw it all away.

Dan Argueta

He couldn’t corner Johns as well as I thought he could. I knew he’d get hit a ton, I just believed he’d be able to at least neutralize Johns against the fence for long enough to sway the judges. Alas, Johns showed uncharacteristic composure and finally leveraged his myriad skills into a proper offense.

Tamires Vidal

I was right about Montserrat Rendon being terrible. I didn’t anticipate Vidal being worse. What sucks is that she might have still won on sheer aggression if she hadn’t given Rendon her leg on a silver platter at every opportunity.

What Went Right?

Tim Means, Bryce Mitchell and Mizuki Inoue

Mitchell cut it close, but strong performances from the others.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds For The Undercard:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-166) vs. Diana Belbita (+140)

Kowalkiewicz is the cleaner striker by a decent margin and is by far the better grappler. Put a bit down on her; however, just be aware that the younger Belbita could theoretically outwork her if Kowalkiewicz freezes up after getting clipped.

Aoriqileng (-112) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (-108)

Try a bit on Munoz. Aoriqileng’s takedown defense fails him with clockwork regularity and he’s coming off a gnarly knockout loss that could prevent him from being his usual relentless self.

Mateus Mendonca (-250) vs. Nate Maness (+205)

Maness hates dealing with aggressive opponents and Mendonca fits that bill nicely, both with his power-punching and some decent wrestling to exploit Maness’ iffy takedown defense. Just keep the bet small, as Mendonca’s making his first cut to 125 pounds and looked pretty flat against Javid Basharat.

Montana De La Rosa (-130) vs. JJ Aldrich (+110)

Hammer that Aldrich underdog line. De La Rosa lives and dies by her wrestling — and even though Aldrich has given up a few takedowns of late — she’s proven incredibly difficult to hold down. Aldrich is also the better striker by a wide margin, giving her a clear path to victory.

Kanako Murata (-355) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+280)

Skip it. Murata should win on the strength of her ridiculous wrestling, but she’s been out for a long time and Demopoulos can be a handful off of her back. I wouldn’t be so concerned about that if Murata hadn’t gotten her arm mangled while in guard last time out.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds For The Main Card:

Grant Dawson (-445) vs. Bobby Green (+310)

Skip it. Dawson’s had cardio issues and Green’s had takedown defense issues.

Joe Pyfer (-455) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+350)

Might as well slap Pyfer in a parlay. Alhassan is easy to take down, refuses to improve his striking technique, and has just one knockout in the last five years. With the push Pyfer’s gotten, you can bet the brass picked this fight for a reason.

Joaquin Buckley (-185) vs. Alex Morono (+154)

I’ve never quite managed to get a bead on Morono’s abilities, so I don’t trust myself to make a proper assessment here.

Drew Dober (-440) vs. Ricky Glenn (+340)

Both men are coming off of crushing knockout losses, so I’d steer clear.

Ion Cutelaba (-148) vs. Philipe Lins (+124)

Don’t bet on Cutelaba fights. His abysmal fight IQ makes him equally likely to beast mode his way to an early finish or flail directly into a submission loss.

Bill Algeo (-135) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+120)

I don’t understand why Hernandez is dropping back to 145 pounds after disintegrating against Billy Quarantillo, especially when Algeo offers a similar high-volume onslaught. It wouldn’t be super surprising to see Hernandez exploit Algeo’s leaky takedown defense early, but it seems inevitable that Algeo will weather the storm and take him apart down the stretch once Hernandez’s frontrunner tendencies rear their heads.

UFC Vegas 80 Best Bets:

Parlay — Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Mateus Mendonca: Bet $60 to make $74.40

Single bet — JJ Aldrich: Bet $100 to make $110

Single bet — Bill Algeo: Bet $100 to make $74.07

Parlay — Johnny Munoz Jr. and Joe Pyfer: Bet $60 to make $80.40

It’s short and UFC Vegas 80’s main event is weird, but I think we’ll find ourselves plenty entertained. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

April Bailout: $400

August Bailout: $500

Current Total: $629.53

