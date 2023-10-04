Who is Tom Aspinall fighting next? ‘I think it’s going to be Sergei Pavlovich’

Ciryl Gane, currently ranked No. 1 at 265 pounds, insists a title eliminator against No. 4-ranked Tom Aspinall “doesn’t make sense” for the heavyweight division, which is convenient for both parties, since the hulking Brit has someone else in mind.

No. 2-ranked Sergei Pavlovich.

“I think it’s going to be Pavlovich who I fight next, if you ask me,” Aspinall said on UFC Unfiltered (transcribed by Danny Segura). “That’s it. That’s the ideal situation, me and Pavlovich. I think it’s the most exciting fight in the heavyweight division right now.”

“I believe that right now I have the shortest average time in the UFC, and he has the second-shortest average time, which is wild,” Aspinall continued. “Stick us two in the cage and see what happens. It’s going to be absolutely insane.”

Combined, Aspinall and Pavlovich have 25 knockouts.

Aspinall (13-3) is coming off a first-round finish over Polish powerhouse Marcin Tybura last July, his first appearance since blowing out his knee at UFC London in summer 2022. As for Pavlovich (18-1), he’s the winner of six straight, including last April’s destruction of Curtis Blaydes in Las Vegas.

The winner could be next in line for either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic, who battle at UFC 295 for the heavyweight strap.