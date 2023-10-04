Live: UFC Vegas 80 media day video feat. Grant Dawson, Bobby Green

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 80: “Dawson vs. Green” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 7, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Grant Dawson – No. 10 UFC lightweight
Bobby Green – UFC lightweight
Joe Pyfer – UFC middleweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan – UFC middleweight
Alex Morono – UFC welterweight
Joaquin Buckley – UFC welterweight
Drew Dober – UFC lightweight
Ricky Glenn – UFC lightweight
Philipe Lins – UFC light heavyweight
Ion Cutelaba – UFC light heavyweight
Alexander Hernandez – UFC featherweight
Bill Algeo – UFC featherweight
Note: Times and availability subject to change
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 80 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 80 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dawson vs. Green” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.
Loading comments...