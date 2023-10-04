Live: UFC Vegas 80 media day video feat. Grant Dawson, Bobby Green

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 80: “Dawson vs. Green” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 7, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Grant Dawson – No. 10 UFC lightweight

Bobby Green – UFC lightweight

Joe Pyfer – UFC middleweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan – UFC middleweight

Alex Morono – UFC welterweight

Joaquin Buckley – UFC welterweight

Drew Dober – UFC lightweight

Ricky Glenn – UFC lightweight

Philipe Lins – UFC light heavyweight

Ion Cutelaba – UFC light heavyweight

Alexander Hernandez – UFC featherweight

Bill Algeo – UFC featherweight

Note: Times and availability subject to change

