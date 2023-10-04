Ryan Garcia returns to boxing, battles Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2 in San Antonio

Ryan Garcia is back.

“The Flash” will return to the “sweet science” for a junior welterweight showdown opposite once-beaten Mexican bruiser Oscar Duarte via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat., Dec. 2, 2023 at the historic Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“Here you have a guy [Duarte] who’s coming off 11 KOs in a row,” Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN. “There’s a guy who’s a power puncher who’s going to come forward and make Ryan fight. It’s the proper fight after a knockout loss to Gervonta.”

Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) is looking to rebound from the first professional defeat of his career, a seventh-round knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in their much-ballyhooed grudge match last April. As for Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs), two years older than Garcia at 27, he’s coming off a technical knockout finish over D’Angelo Keyes back in May.

