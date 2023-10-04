‘Excited’ Dana White reveals plans to bring ‘incredible’ Noche UFC card to ‘amazing’ Sphere in Las Vegas

UFC CEO Dana White is still buzzing about the “massive success” of his Noche UFC card, which took place just last month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and featured the women’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

In fact, White and Co. plan to make Noche UFC an annual event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, with the 2024 offering taking place at Sphere, the new “Sin City” entertainment venue that has become all the rage over the last few months.

“Everybody was buzzing about the U2 concert on Saturday, they said it was incredible,” White told reporters at the “Contender Series” press conference. “The guys from MSG, whom I have a great relationship and the guys who own it, MSG does everything right. You all know I want that date. That’s what I want. I want to do Mexican Independence Day there. Imagine the show I can put on at the Sphere with Mexican Independence Day. So yeah, we’ll f*cking put on an incredible show in that amazing arena for the next Mexican Independence Day. I’m very excited about it.”

Sphere is exactly what it sounds like, a spherical arena east of the Venetian resort that seats 18,600 fans and features wraparound LED screens on both its interior and exterior shell. The venue opened with a U2 concert last weekend and videos quickly flooded Twitter.

Here’s a sample:

The Sphere officially opens today. pic.twitter.com/XqDKBkcevb — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) September 29, 2023

Imagine the UFC hosting an event in the Las Vegas Sphere pic.twitter.com/vOqg6rDa6D — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 30, 2023

The Vegas Sphere is a next level concert venue @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/79k5D5BpBh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2023

See you next September at Sphere.