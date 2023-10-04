Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Gordon Ryan is the undisputed face of no-gi grappling. A five-time ADCC champion, Ryan hasn’t lost a match since 2018, and he’s defeated a majority of the biggest names in the sport in the last five years. He also tends to finish his matches dramatically, landing submissions at a higher rate than most elite ocmpetitors.

The admitted steroid user’s credibility is being called into question after his latest win, however. Over the weekend, he quickly submitted Patrick Gaudio with an armbar at the WNO 20 event after calling his own shot and predicting the armbar stoppage (watch highlights).

The only problem? Bellator veteran and jiu-jitsu black belt AJ Agazarm claims that a “credible source” told him of a contract between Ryan and Gaudio that guaranteed Ryan to win via armbar, thus taking a bit of the magic from his prediction.

AJ Agazarm alleges that Gordon Ryan and Patrick Gaudio’s fight was fixed pic.twitter.com/FpPBjO6Usb — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) October 3, 2023

“I just found out from a very credible source that apparently the contract between Gordon Ryan and Patrick Gaudio for the WNO final was setup for Gaudio to take the fall via armbar,” Agazarm wrote. “I wish I was joking here, but I’m not.

“I will try and get a call with Gaudio or a copy of the contract to confirm, but if it’s true this will be so bad for all the parties involved. I knew something seemed off with this one. I get trying to hype up an athlete for views and numbers, but this is just an all time disgrace. It’s going to start turning into boxing.”

Ryan isn’t one to back down from an Internet feud, but he seemed pretty content to laugh this one off. He posted a screenshot of Agazarm’s story, alongside the caption “I’ve made it. Rationalization skills are strong with this one hahaha. 100% my haters talk about me to their therapists.”

Agazarm has a reputation for trolling and generally wild behavior, so unless he manages to unveil the alleged contract, this is probably the end of the story. Ryan is expected to return to action on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, against Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa.

One of the funniest Jon Jones habits is his frequent usage of somewhat illegal and definitely unnecessary strategies. Remember when he chin-butted Ryan Bader’s belly for no reason?

RIP Shoguns adams apple pic.twitter.com/bSckipV4hU — schwick (@schwick6) October 1, 2023

Cub Swanson vs. Charles Jourdain will not be happening in the near future.

I was offered a fight at #UFC297 in Toronto but I’m getting surgery on Monday and will be taking the rest of the year off — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 3, 2023

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev is a great match up of highly ranked young Featherweight talents, and it’s reportedly targeted for January.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko both requiring hand surgery after their five-round war seemingly times out well for the rubber match.

Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson is an odd main event, but I support longtime vets like “King” getting some shine.

Bobby Green fight week pic.twitter.com/BkO68dHMgq — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey) October 2, 2023

An explosive grappling sequence:

Lateral drop

Buggy attempt

Belly to belly suplex



This might as well be pro wrestling pic.twitter.com/IXrnc6jWnA — William (@OpenNoteGrapple) October 2, 2023

After his nine-second knockout win at PFL Paris, Cedric Doumbe called out top French coach Fernand Lopez for domestic abuse. Now, his ex-wife is weighing in on the situation:

UPDATE: Fernand Lopez's ex wife addresses the situation herself. https://t.co/z0kNMKvX9D pic.twitter.com/FOQf3fnIuP — Al Zullino (@phre) October 3, 2023

Did you enjoy Fight Circus over the weekend?

Ok the Hockey Fight must become a Fight Circus staple now #FightCircus pic.twitter.com/Mkex9qpe62 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2023

Like a morning sunrise, some things don’t get old.

Greg Hardy got knocked out AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Byng2f9oDk — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 1, 2023

It’s a bold move to showboat against an opponent throwing this much heat.

Magomedali Magomedov knocks out Anvar Magomaev. Played a little too much pic.twitter.com/7DkEwOTxCQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 3, 2023

