Joe Pyfer unloads on U.S. fans for reaction to Sean Brady loss: ‘We’re the only country that s—ts on our own’

Joe Pyfer doesn’t approve of how mixed martial arts (MMA) fans in the United States treat their fellow countrymen.

“Bodybagz” is ready to add another name to his list at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023). However, when asked about the reaction to his teammate, Sean Brady’s, first career loss against Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 last year (Oct. 22, 2022), Pyfer let the critics have it.

“Bro, he never fought out of the f—king country. I’ve never been out the country, we went 14 and a half hours,” Pyfer said at UFC Vegas 80 media day. “Khabib, who’s an all-time great, is in the corner. This kid does not express his emotions, he keeps it to himself and he took a chance against the best in the world. He’s fighting the best in the world. The dude lost once and everybody disrespects him.

“This is what this game sucks dick for,” he continued. “Everyone will love you when you’re the man, and then everybody s—ts on you the second you slip up. Where’s the love from the true fans? We’re the only country that s—ts on our own. I can’t stand that s—t. It drives me nuts. I’m in U.S.A., I’m American, I rep the flag. I’m gonna walk with that s—t Saturday. Where’s the support for your fellow Americans?”

Brady hasn’t fought since the Muhammad bout, but is currently lined up to welcome Kelvin Gastelum back to the Welterweight division at the Dec. 2, 2023 UFC Fight Night event. Pyfer, on the other hand, has to deal with Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 80. Having rebounded from defeat twice in his 13-fight career, Pyfer, 27, expects his teammate to do the same impressively.

“Respect to Belal,” Pyfer said. “Belal was the better man, he earned it. Nobody should discredit him, but don’t disrespect your own guy and start talking s—t on him and, ‘Oh, you lost me money.’ Don’t f—king bet your money then. He took a chance and he went out on his shield. He didn’t tap. He got punched in the f—king face 25 times and wait ‘till you see the new Sean Brady. Now he’s tasted defeat, that kid was beating people people never thought he would beat.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 80 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 80 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dawson vs. Green” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.