Derrick Lewis arrested before UFC Sao Paulo for allegedly driving nearly three times speed limit

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC 291: Lewis v de Lima Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Derrick Lewis isn’t starting his UFC Sao Paulo fight week on the right foot.

ABC13 reported today (Tues., Oct. 31, 2023) that Lewis was arrested in Harris County, Houston, Texas for allegedly driving 136 miles per hour (MPH) in a 50 MPH zone. Lewis is alleged to have driven by a law enforcement official, while driving a red Lamborghini as he unsafely weaved through lanes. The charge was for reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Lewis was released from custody the same day after being given a $100 “personal recognizance bond.” His initial court date will be on Dec. 27, 2023.

“The Black Beast” Lewis returns to action against the rising Brazilian Heavyweight contender, Jailton Almeida, in the UFC Sao Paulo main event this weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2023). The bout will be Lewis’ first since re-signing with UFC. Lewis’ stunning first round flying knee and punches technical knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima (watch highlights) led him to a free agency after UFC 291 in July 2023.

Lewis wasn’t originally supposed to take on Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo. However, an injury to Almeida’s original opponent, Curtis Blaydes, forced the promotion to seek out its all-time knockout record holder.

