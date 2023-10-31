Latest UFC Vegas 82 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Allen vs. Craig’ on Nov. 18

Event: UFC Vegas 82: “Allen vs. Craig”
Date: Sat., Nov. 18, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Vegas 82 Main Event On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
UFC Vegas 82 Main Card on ESPN+ (5 p.m. ET):
170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
155 lbs.: Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Luana Pinheiro
170 lbs.: Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic
UFC Vegas 82 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (2 p.m. ET):
145 lbs.: Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
135 lbs.: Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
185 lbs.: Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
265 lbs.: Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado
135 lbs.: Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
155 lbs.: Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
