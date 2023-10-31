 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest UFC Vegas 82 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Allen vs. Craig’ on Nov. 18

Middleweight up-and-comers Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will collide for a spot in the division Top 10 when Dana White and Co. make their return to APEX in Las Vegas for a special early edition of the promotion’s “Fight Night” series on ESPN+!

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC

Event: UFC Vegas 82: “Allen vs. Craig”
Date: Sat., Nov. 18, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 82 Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

UFC Vegas 82 Main Card on ESPN+ (5 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
155 lbs.: Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Luana Pinheiro
170 lbs.: Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic

UFC Vegas 82 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (2 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
135 lbs.: Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
185 lbs.: Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
265 lbs.: Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado
135 lbs.: Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
155 lbs.: Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 82 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania