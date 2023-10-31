Jiri Prochazka issued WARNING ahead of UFC 295: ‘Suspect’ defense ‘may cost you against a guy like Alex Pereira’

Henry Cejudo has seen the defense of Jiri Prochazka ... and he is not impressed.

The former UFC bantamweight champion, who also serves as coach and MMA analyst, believes “Denisa” “BJP” needs to tighten up two major areas of his overall game if he hopes to prevail against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira in the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.

If not, it’s another brutal addition to the “Poatan” highlight reel.

“The technique, as good as you are with everything, there’s one area where I feel like you really need to get better at — two areas,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “Your defense, with your hands: I don’t like seeing you get hit because that may cost you against a guy like Alex Pereira. Then the other thing, too, is your takedown defense. Your takedown defense is still a little suspect.”

Prochazka and Pereira collide for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Prochazka (29-3-1) has not lost since getting knocked out by former Strikeforce champ Muhammed Lawal under the RIZIN banner. Since joining UFC back in summer 2020, “BJP” is 3-0 with three nasty finishes. Unfortunately, a devastating shoulder injury cost him the 205-pound title and kept him sidelined for more than a year.

