Murky UFC 296 poster drops for ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ on Dec. 16

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is less than two months away from its upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) card, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what is expected to mark the promotion’s final event of 2023.

Now it has an official poster.

UFC 296 will be headlined by the 170-pound title fight between reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards and two-time division title challenger Colby Covington. In the UFC 296 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight title against longtime 125-pound rival Brandon Royval.

Expect former U.S. President Donald Trump to be sitting in the front row.

UFC 296 will also feature the 170-pound contest between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov. Elsewhere on the card, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson returns against English “Baddy” Paddy Pimblett, while Vicente Luque looks to quell the welterweight uprising of Ian Garry.

