Latest UFC Austin fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ on Dec. 2

Event: UFC Austin: “Dariush vs. Tsarukyan”

Date: Sat., Dec. 2, 2023

Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Austin Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Austin Co-Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green

UFC Austin Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

135 lbs.: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

125 lbs.: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

205 lbs.: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Khalil Rountree

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

155 lbs.: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

170 lbs.: Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman

145 lbs.: Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Reese

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

