Latest UFC Austin fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ on Dec. 2

Event: UFC Austin: “Dariush vs. Tsarukyan”
Date: Sat., Dec. 2, 2023
Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Austin Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
UFC Austin Co-Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green
UFC Austin Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
135 lbs.: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
125 lbs.: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
205 lbs.: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Khalil Rountree
155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
155 lbs.: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
170 lbs.: Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman
145 lbs.: Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Reese
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin: “Dariush vs. Tsarukyan” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...