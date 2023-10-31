 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest UFC Austin fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ on Dec. 2

Battle of the lightweights! UFC CEO Dana White recently unveiled a STACKED fight card and lineup for the promotion’s return to Austin, featuring a pair of five-round, 155-pound contests with serious title implications in one of the most dangerous divisions in all of MMA!

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC

Event: UFC Austin: “Dariush vs. Tsarukyan”
Date: Sat., Dec. 2, 2023
Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Austin Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Austin Co-Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green

UFC Austin Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
135 lbs.: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
125 lbs.: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
205 lbs.: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Khalil Rountree
155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
155 lbs.: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
170 lbs.: Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman
145 lbs.: Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Reese

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin: “Dariush vs. Tsarukyan” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania