Double main event! UFC Austin adds 5 round Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker scrap

Bobby Green has been extremely vocal about his desire to turn around quick and face Dan Hooker before the end of 2023. After a wild 30 second knockout of Grant Dawson in the main event of UFC Vegas 80, how could they say no?

UFC Austin on December 5th is already headlined by a lightweight contender scrap between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Now Bobby Green and Dan Hooker has been added as co-main ... and both fights will be five rounds!

UFC president Dana White announced the fights on his social media accounts.

“What’s up everybody, UFC is returning to Austin, Texas on December 2nd at the Moody Center! The main event is No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush vs. No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Two elite lightweights, no holes in their game, 26 finishes between them, 15 in the first round.”

“Dariush is a longtime veteran trying to remain at the top, and Tsarukyan is the guy many believe has the best shot of anyone in the top 15 of taking out Islam Makhachev. He’s the dark horse of the division and a win here puts him in the top four on the verge of a title shot.”

“The co-main event: No. 9 Dan Hooker faces No. 12 Bobby Green. That is also five rounds! Dan is that anywhere, anytime type fighter, 18 of his 23 wins are by finish, he’s well rounded but known for his aggressive striking style.”

“Bobby is on fire coming off a 30 second stoppage only a month ago, he was the main event. Green will meet him in the middle with his hands down, moving forward, daring Hooker to go toe-to-toe with him like he always does. He will be looking for his 21st stoppage and he’s looking to move into the top ten.”

Also featured on the card: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, and Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila amongst others.