PFL Founder: MMA opponents for Francis Ngannou ‘not that interesting right now’ outside of Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou is on top of the world after stepping foot inside a boxing ring for the first time as a professional.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Ngannou (17-3 in MMA), returned to action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past weekend (Oct. 28, 2023). In doing so, “The Predator” shocked the combat sports world, going the distance with the all-time great Tyson Fury, and just barely dropped a split decision loss (watch highlights) after a valiant 10-round effort.

Boxing has always been a dream for Ngannou despite his path leading him to great success in mixed martial arts (MMA). The 37-year-old Cameroon native hasn’t fought in MMA since his successful unanimous decision title defense against Ciryl Gane in January 2022. He has since joined Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he’s fully expected to debut in 2024. It’s just a matter of when and who against, but the promotion’s Founder, Donn Davis, simply doesn’t see any good options after his top star’s incredible showing.

“No idea,” Davis said on The MMA Hour when asked if Ngannou’s next fight will be in MMA. “Francis is making plans. We know what he’s working on and I think there is a path that could go one of two ways. I think there’s a boxing path for him next and I think there’s a mixed fight for him next that will look a little different. It will go against somebody and might be under mixed rules.

“I think the opponents in pure MMA are not that interesting right now,” he continued. “We’re just like the fans, we’re just like the fighters. We’re not like the other companies. ‘Oh, let’s just do it 'cause they’re our guys.’ There’s only one guy in MMA right now who’s interesting for Francis Ngannou: Jon Jones. One guy. Everybody says, ‘Well, what about Stipe [Miocic]?’ Maybe. Give him a half a point. 1.5 guys, who are compelling. I don’t want to say who could put on a good fight for him. There’s three or four other guys who could put on a competitive fight for Francis. So, I’m not talking about a competitive fight, I’m saying compelling. 1.5 guys in MMA in the world and one’s hurt for the next nine months. The other one is not under contract. So we’re realists.”

As alluded to by Davis, both Jones and Miocic are stuck in UFC at present and were set to square off in Madison Square Garden at UFC 295 next weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023). Unfortunately for both men, Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle that requires surgery and will sideline him for roughly eight months. As a result, top UFC contenders, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, will now fight for the interim Heavyweight title in the evening’s co-main event.