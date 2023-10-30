Francis Ngannou’s epic knockdown: Watch dumbstruck Tyson Fury get floored from all angles (Video)

Tyson Fury was probably just as shocked as the rest of us.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion hit the canvas in the third round of his 10-round, non-title pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition bout against former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou last weekend at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said after the fight. “He’s a hell of a figher and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be. He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. I was caught behind the head for the knockdown. I got back up and got back to my boxing.”

Here’s a look at the Ngannou-Fury knockdown from all angles:

FRANCIS NGANNOU KNOCKDOWN TYSON FURY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uoxQGwumU6 — Carlos Lamb (@CarlosLamb_) October 28, 2023

Incredible angle of Francis Ngannou’s knockdown of Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/GsUhxQHVMp — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) October 28, 2023

The Ngannou vs Fury Knockdown with a ⏱️



Yes it’s a 10 count not 10 seconds.



Yes Ngannou should have went to his corner.



Yes the ref was at an 8 count 16 seconds in.



What do y’all think??????#BOXINGnBBQ #Boxing #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/0ziTtIvIzt — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) October 29, 2023

Fury won by controversial split decision (some might say ROBBERY).

“I’m getting ready to come here and take over,” Ngannou said after the fight. “I might have come up short today, I might be wounded but I can bite, I’m just a fighter and I’m ready to fight any time soon. We can run it back soon and I’m sure I can do better. This was my first boxing match. I’m not making excuses but I can come back even stronger.”

Anthony Joshua will be waiting.

No word yet on what’s next for Ngannou but “The Predator” has options in both boxing and MMA. As for Fury, he was expected to face Oleksandr Usyk to unify the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles on Dec. 23; however, that date may be in jeopardy after the drama that unfolded last weekend in Riyadh.

