Francis Ngannou’s epic knockdown: Watch dumbstruck Tyson Fury get floored from all angles (Video)

By Jesse Holland
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tyson Fury was probably just as shocked as the rest of us.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion hit the canvas in the third round of his 10-round, non-title pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition bout against former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou last weekend at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said after the fight. “He’s a hell of a figher and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be. He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. I was caught behind the head for the knockdown. I got back up and got back to my boxing.”

Here’s a look at the Ngannou-Fury knockdown from all angles:

Fury won by controversial split decision (some might say ROBBERY).

Anthony Joshua will be waiting.

No word yet on what’s next for Ngannou but “The Predator” has options in both boxing and MMA. As for Fury, he was expected to face Oleksandr Usyk to unify the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles on Dec. 23; however, that date may be in jeopardy after the drama that unfolded last weekend in Riyadh.

For much more on the Fury vs. Ngannou spectacle click here.

