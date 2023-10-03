Sean O’Malley not a fan of Ferguson vs Pimblett at UFC 296 — ‘That’s a lose-lose for Paddy’

Paddy Pimblett likes Sean O’Malley ... even if he’s a “little bitch-ass pothead.”

That said, the lightweight “Baddy” may not appreciate the latest scouting report from the reigning bantamweight titleholder, who joined the rest of the combat sorts community in criticizing the Scouser’s UFC 296 showdown opposite former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

“Initial reaction? I’m like, ‘Goddamn, that’s a lose-lose for Paddy,’” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “You go out there and beat Tony, who’s really good, but on a six-fight losing streak, so if you beat him, you’re not going to get credit for beating f*****g Tony Ferguson. You’re going to get credit for beating a guy that’s like, you should beat him, but it’s a dangerous fight. It’s not that easy of a fight. It’s going to be a tough fight. Tony could one-hundred percent win this fight. Now you’re coming off a loss to a guy ... I mean, at least it’s still T-Ferg, but it’s like, is it T-Ferg?”

Ferguson, 39, has dropped six straight and got finished in his last three losses. “El Cucuy” has not been the same since his violent, technical knockout drubbing at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 back in May 2020. As for Pimblett, more than a decade younger at 28, he’s the winner of six straight with five finishes, four within the opening frame.

A loss for Ferguson is expected to bring an end to his UFC contract.