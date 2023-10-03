Cain Velasquez, headed to trial for attempted murder, scores court order to attend Bellator 300

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in attendance at the upcoming Bellator 300 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 7, 2023) on Showtime at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The part-time luchador is expected to corner reigning lightweight titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov, who trains at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, the gym where Velasquez spent most of his combat sports career.

Nurmagomedov defends against 155-pound veteran Brent Primus.

“He is scheduled to corner,” California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster told MMA Fighting. “We are in possession of a court order permitting him to do so.”

Velasquez, who turned 41 back in July, is facing charges of attempted murder after a shooting incident against an alleged child molester back in March of 2022. His legal team will return to court on Dec. 6, where the judge is expected to set a trial date in “the middle-to-later part of January” (more on that legal timeline here).

