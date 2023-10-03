Michael Chandler continues to sit in limbo while waiting for a Conor McGregor fight to finally materialize. According to fellow lightweight Renato Moicano, he’s wasting his time.

Chandler and McGregor starred as coaches on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, and it was expected that a bout date would be announced sometime towards the end of that show’s run. But we’re now a month and a half past the last episode airing, and haven’t heard a peep about McGregor’s return date.

McGregor also made a lot of noise about fighting in December, but that’s not happening. So what’s Chandler to do? He’s been on the sidelines for nearly a year now, and those red panties are starting to look more like fuzzy handcuffs. He needs to wake up, according to Moicano.

“We have guys like Michael Chandler, he’s delusional,” Moicano said on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “Conor is not going to fight him. Maybe never. Conor is on another level of craziness right now, we can see from the past two years the stuff he’s been doing outside of UFC, and I think he loves the attention, but he doesn’t like to fight anymore.”

“Chandler, get over it my brother, you’re not going to have this fight,” he concluded. “I don’t know what Chandler is going to do.”

For McGregor’s part, he’s stopped talking about other potential opponents.

“Yes, it has to be [Chandler],” he said in a recent interview with All Out Fighting. “Chandler, sit down and wait! Shut your mouth, yeah? The Mac will be in touch!”

But sit down and wait for how long?