Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes there’s a clear choice for the top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now. Though he’s previously declared Jon Jones the greatest of all time, he’s giving the current title to Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, despite his competitive loss to Islam Makhachev earlier this year.

“He’s No. 1 pound-for-pound,” Rogan said of Volkanovski (via MMAFighting.com). “They have him as not pound-for-pound [No. 1 in the UFC] because he lost that fight [to Islam Makhachev]. I think you could make a real argument that he won that fight. I think he won the fight. In my mind, he won the fight.”

“He did more damage,” Rogan continued. “I think he imposed his skill set. It’s also insanely impressive that he goes up from [featherweight] to fight a massive [lightweight]. That guy is as big at [155 pounds] as anybody is, and at the end of the fight, [Volkanovski] is on top beating him up.

“He drops him, gets on top of him and had massive moments throughout the fight.”

Indeed, Rogan was stunned when Makhachev was named the victor over Volkanovski at UFC 284. Currently, Volkanovski stands at No. 2 on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings, sandwiched between Jones and Makhachev in that order.

Volkanovski is still working to earn a second shot at Makhachev to really prove himself the better man. At 145-pounds, however, his greatness is not up for debate. The Australian champion has won 11 straight at Featherweight, defending his belt five times in the process. If he can handle streaking Spanish contender Ilia Topuria in his next defense, he’s pretty effectively cleared out the division and can fully focus on Lightweight gold.

Insomnia

I don’t care to learn who Tristan Tate is, but I’d love if this story ends when Sean Strickland randomly beating up Andrew Tate in a free sparring match while talking trash.

Tristan Tate speaks on some fighter Sean Strickland calling him out pic.twitter.com/BJx5sDDDQ8 — Tate News (@TateNews_) September 29, 2023

A banger Featherweight booking with an intriguing style clash! Both Jonathan Pierce and Joanderson Brito are on the cusp of a ranking.

A trio of Brazilian legends hanging out:

Three different eras of Brazilian UFC champs



What a moment ( @gloverteixeira) pic.twitter.com/lWxAwVgnRX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 30, 2023

Tosses and throws in super slow-mo!

Canelo Alvarez really walked all over Jermell Charlo, pushing him around and working the body.

Canelo’s left hooks to the body of Jermell Charlo pic.twitter.com/TQWkWTjJ1h — Benjamin (@AJKFenjoyer) October 1, 2023

Michael Bisping, man on a mission.

A big boxing match (potentially) in the making!

Breaking: Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis are in talks to fight for the WBO Jr Welterweight title January 20th on Showtime PPV. ESPN would also telecast the event, according to sources. pic.twitter.com/v4MgJZ5JB9 — Cobra Fade Boxing (@Fade_Cob2) October 2, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Walking out to the rules of Fight Club is actually kind of innovative.

⭐️ One of the craziest fights in Cage Warriors history! ⭐️

Luke Riley dug deep and unleashed a combo in the final round of a back and forth fight, to pick up the TKO victory.



What a fight!



Watch #CW160 live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/YgU0H3RYxz — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 29, 2023

⭐️ One of the craziest fights in Cage Warriors history! ⭐️

Luke Riley dug deep and unleashed a combo in the final round of a back and forth fight, to pick up the TKO victory.



What a fight!



Watch #CW160 live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/YgU0H3RYxz — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 29, 2023

Now, I’m not a martial arts legend like One’s Chatri Sityodtong, but this seems bonus-worthy to me!

Dmitry Menshikov absolutely dominated the Thai veteran Rungrawee. How was that performance not worthy of a 50K USD bonus??? pic.twitter.com/TrgV8q4OZI — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) September 30, 2023

A heavy low kick, body-head combo, and fight-finishing high kick — what a lovely sequence of strikes!

Dakota Ditcheva with the body shot KO!!pic.twitter.com/BZgzqQE8my — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 30, 2023

Random Land

A big ol’ block.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1991

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.