 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Joe Rogan names his pick for top pound-for-pound fighter: ‘Insanely impressive’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes there’s a clear choice for the top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now. Though he’s previously declared Jon Jones the greatest of all time, he’s giving the current title to Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, despite his competitive loss to Islam Makhachev earlier this year.

“He’s No. 1 pound-for-pound,” Rogan said of Volkanovski (via MMAFighting.com). “They have him as not pound-for-pound [No. 1 in the UFC] because he lost that fight [to Islam Makhachev]. I think you could make a real argument that he won that fight. I think he won the fight. In my mind, he won the fight.”

“He did more damage,” Rogan continued. “I think he imposed his skill set. It’s also insanely impressive that he goes up from [featherweight] to fight a massive [lightweight]. That guy is as big at [155 pounds] as anybody is, and at the end of the fight, [Volkanovski] is on top beating him up.

“He drops him, gets on top of him and had massive moments throughout the fight.”

Indeed, Rogan was stunned when Makhachev was named the victor over Volkanovski at UFC 284. Currently, Volkanovski stands at No. 2 on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings, sandwiched between Jones and Makhachev in that order.

Volkanovski is still working to earn a second shot at Makhachev to really prove himself the better man. At 145-pounds, however, his greatness is not up for debate. The Australian champion has won 11 straight at Featherweight, defending his belt five times in the process. If he can handle streaking Spanish contender Ilia Topuria in his next defense, he’s pretty effectively cleared out the division and can fully focus on Lightweight gold.

Insomnia

I don’t care to learn who Tristan Tate is, but I’d love if this story ends when Sean Strickland randomly beating up Andrew Tate in a free sparring match while talking trash.

A banger Featherweight booking with an intriguing style clash! Both Jonathan Pierce and Joanderson Brito are on the cusp of a ranking.

A trio of Brazilian legends hanging out:

Tosses and throws in super slow-mo!

Canelo Alvarez really walked all over Jermell Charlo, pushing him around and working the body.

Michael Bisping, man on a mission.

A big boxing match (potentially) in the making!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Walking out to the rules of Fight Club is actually kind of innovative.

Now, I’m not a martial arts legend like One’s Chatri Sityodtong, but this seems bonus-worthy to me!

A heavy low kick, body-head combo, and fight-finishing high kick — what a lovely sequence of strikes!

Random Land

A big ol’ block.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1991

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania